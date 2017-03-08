Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield village trustee
Lutes is a resident of the village of Westfield, residing on Grove Street with his wife Sandy. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 and is a Vietnam War veteran.
