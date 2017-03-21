DAR Prescott Chapter plans ahead

The regular meeting of the Benjamin Prescott Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the McClug Mansion in Westfield on March 2. The meeting was called to order by Regent Brenda Johnson, and the Opening Ritual was conducted by Johnson and Vice Regent Deborah Cenni. Lisa Sedlmayer read the DAR president's message and Antoniette Sherman read the DAR national defense article.

