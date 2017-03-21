DAR Prescott Chapter plans ahead

DAR Prescott Chapter plans ahead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Observer

The regular meeting of the Benjamin Prescott Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the McClug Mansion in Westfield on March 2. The meeting was called to order by Regent Brenda Johnson, and the Opening Ritual was conducted by Johnson and Vice Regent Deborah Cenni. Lisa Sedlmayer read the DAR president's message and Antoniette Sherman read the DAR national defense article.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dollar store 4 hr Concerned citizen 4
Pain meds 4 hr Pain meds 3
News Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ... 7 hr Don 9
westfield car dealership closes 16 hr Actually 30
Jacks restaurant for sale 17 hr Actually 9
Do westfield taxpayers need the police department? 17 hr Get out and vote 6
News Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges 18 hr Liar liar 21
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC