Cochran Retains Trustee Seat In Westfield

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections met Tuesday morning to count absentees and one affidavit ballot that determined the winner of the close Westfield Village Trustee election held March 21. On election night, incumbent Democratic trustee Robert Cochran led Republican challenger Dennis Lutes by 11 votes.

