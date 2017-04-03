Calls make a difference

Calls make a difference

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Observer

Want to help clean up crime in your neighborhood? One of the easiest things you can do is call police when you see suspicious activity. That was the case in Westfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dennis Lutes announces candidacy for Westfield ... 22 hr Doornob 29
Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10) Wed Ribs 52
News Westfield Pair Jailed For Producing Meth In Apa... Apr 4 Wondet 4
secret 'relationship', not so secret Apr 4 barby 2
Ywca Apr 3 Yep 2
Pain meds Apr 3 Please Help 8
News Brocton man charged with meth possession in tra... Apr 2 Djr 8
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC