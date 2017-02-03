Westfield electric rates going up
Bills for village electric customers will increase approximately 3 percent later this year to subsidize three upstate nuclear power plants, and to help support renewable power generation. As part of the Clean Energy Standard that was approved by the state Public Service Commission in August, state utilities are being charged zero-emission credits to support the three nuclear power plants.
