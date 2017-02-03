USDA Helping Fund Water Project For Shorehaven Community
TWC NEWS VIDEO: WESTFIELD, NY -- The Towns of Westfield and Ripley are moving forward with a water project with funding help from the USDA. Westfield was awarded $838,000 to extend water service to more than 50 homes in the Shorehaven neighborhood.
