Submitted Photo Thom Betts (right) discusses variable rate irrigation ...
One of the goals of the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension is to ensure that the research they conduct is useful to grape growers. One way to ensure this happens is to incorporate grower participation into any research project from the very beginning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steph Helman (Oct '15)
|15 min
|john coe
|10
|while your at work
|2 hr
|craig
|3
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Wed
|Confused
|17
|Westfield electric rates going up
|Feb 21
|Really
|6
|Silver Creek Man Charged In Rape Of Teen
|Feb 20
|Kiki
|1
|Mayville winter festival this weekend
|Feb 18
|Kkkkkkk
|2
|Nick Williams (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|tsmart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC