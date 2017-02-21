Submitted Photo Thom Betts (right) di...

Submitted Photo Thom Betts (right) discusses variable rate irrigation ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Observer

One of the goals of the Lake Erie Regional Grape Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension is to ensure that the research they conduct is useful to grape growers. One way to ensure this happens is to incorporate grower participation into any research project from the very beginning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steph Helman (Oct '15) 15 min john coe 10
while your at work 2 hr craig 3
News Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges Wed Confused 17
News Westfield electric rates going up Feb 21 Really 6
News Silver Creek Man Charged In Rape Of Teen Feb 20 Kiki 1
News Mayville winter festival this weekend Feb 18 Kkkkkkk 2
Nick Williams (Mar '15) Feb 15 tsmart 2
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC