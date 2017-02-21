Higher, but not all better
Just what do we take from the recent state Education Department report regarding recent graduates? Only that we are getting a little bit better in Chautauqua County. As we noted last week, the graduation rate of the 2016 class fared 1 percent better than those in 2015 with 84 percent making the grade locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Munson
|3 hr
|YeahMe2
|1
|while your at work
|Thu
|craig
|3
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Feb 22
|Confused
|17
|Westfield electric rates going up
|Feb 21
|Really
|6
|Silver Creek Man Charged In Rape Of Teen
|Feb 20
|Kiki
|1
|Mayville winter festival this weekend
|Feb 18
|Kkkkkkk
|2
|Nick Williams (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|tsmart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC