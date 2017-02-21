Higher, but not all better

Higher, but not all better

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Observer

Just what do we take from the recent state Education Department report regarding recent graduates? Only that we are getting a little bit better in Chautauqua County. As we noted last week, the graduation rate of the 2016 class fared 1 percent better than those in 2015 with 84 percent making the grade locally.

