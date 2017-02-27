Heyday of Barcelona's fishing fleet t...

Heyday of Barcelona's fishing fleet topic for lecture

Barcel-ona was a thriving commercial fishing community for much of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Learn about its rich history at a presentation by Cristie Herbst, Chautauqua County His-torical Society president and retired Post-Journal editor, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Octagon Gallery at Patterson Library in Westfield.

