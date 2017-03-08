Firefighters of the Future' theme of ...

Firefighters of the Future' theme of 2017 convention

Saturday Feb 25

WESTFIELDa S- The Fire Department of Westfield has announced the theme of the 2017 Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firefighter's Convention will be The convention will be held in Westfield from Aug. 2-5 and will include firefighters from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties. As planning for the event moves forward, the fire department is pleased to announce a flea market has been added to the convention activities.

