Firefighters of the Future' is theme of 2017 convention
The Fire Department of Westfield has announced the theme of the 2017 Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firefighter's Convention will be The convention will be held in Westfield from Aug. 2-5, and will include firefighters from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Erie counties. As planning for the event moves forward the Fire Department is pleased to announce a flea market has been added to the convention activities.
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brianna Jaynes
|11 hr
|ayour12
|8
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Feb 4
|Get it straight
|14
|Kiwanian of the Year
|Feb 3
|Village cryer
|4
|wtf
|Feb 3
|Black sheep
|2
|Is Mark Haskins a snitch? (May '16)
|Feb 2
|victim
|46
|Amish made kitchen cabinets
|Jan 30
|Mr H
|1
|did a village employee get arrested?
|Jan 26
|big bick
|10
