Firefighters of the Future' is theme of 2017 convention

The Fire Department of Westfield has announced the theme of the 2017 Southwestern Association of Volunteer Firefighter's Convention will be The convention will be held in Westfield from Aug. 2-5, and will include firefighters from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Erie counties. As planning for the event moves forward the Fire Department is pleased to announce a flea market has been added to the convention activities.

