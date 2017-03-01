Area Police Reports
A Lynne A. Lewis, 22, of Jamestown was charged with shoplifting Sunday after allegedly stealing items from Wegmans on Fairmount Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|18 hr
|In the know
|20
|ambit energy (May '15)
|Wed
|Bro
|19
|while your at work
|Wed
|CuriousGuy
|4
|Tap room
|Tue
|Josh Eppinger
|4
|Westfield electric rates going up
|Tue
|Das Shucker
|7
|Do westfield taxpayers need the police department?
|Feb 28
|Sam
|2
|Westfield sexual preditors (Oct '15)
|Feb 13
|Ryan Kelley hater
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC