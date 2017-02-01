Westfield worker's thefts lead to cha...

Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges

There are 13 comments on the Observer story from Tuesday Jan 24, titled Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges. In it, Observer reports that:

Mark Haskin, the whistleblower in the case of raw sewage being dumped into Chautauqua Creek in 2014, has been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. Over the course of two years, a number of items have gone missing from the Department of Public Works inventory, such as chainsaws, an air compressor, power tools and other equipment.

66669erss

Dewittville, NY

#1 Tuesday Jan 24
may be a set up I think they set him up like dave ward and sam arcatapain

Big buck

Springville, NY

#2 Tuesday Jan 24
66669erss wrote:
may be a set up I think they set him up like dave ward and sam arcatapain
Sure they did

Big buck

Springville, NY

#3 Tuesday Jan 24
Ask anyone n jail, they are all setup and innocent

Das Shuckler

Fredonia, NY

#4 Tuesday Jan 24
Big buck wrote:
Sure they did
LOL awful funny how you who have zero knowledge of the situation can make your idiotic statements.

Das Shuckler

Fredonia, NY

#5 Tuesday Jan 24
oops commented on wrong post.
Das Shuckler

Fredonia, NY

#6 Tuesday Jan 24
66669erss wrote:
may be a set up I think they set him up like dave ward and sam arcatapain
Yes he was absolutely setup by himself. Don't steal others property don't get arrested. Pesky facts are getting in the way of your argument.
Iwasthere

Mayville, NY

#7 Wednesday Jan 25
66669erss wrote:
may be a set up I think they set him up like dave ward and sam arcatapain
Neither Ward nor Arcadipane were set up. Ward was in possession of stolen tires and Arcadipane was caught with stolen parking meter money. Do the right thing and you won't set yourself up.

bubba

Buffalo, NY

#8 Friday Jan 27
I heard another Haskins got caught stealing gas a long time ago, is that true

Haaaa glad I moved away

Le Roy, NY

#9 Sunday Jan 29
Probably. That group thinks they shit don't stink. Can't change the fact that half that family doesn't know whose kid belongs to who and he has a kid he don't take care of either. They love to talk about the rest of the town they live in but they forget who they are in real life. One of them had my daughter in t ball a few years ago and they are some real winners there. Glad I got my family out of that shitty fake town years ago.

Ridiculous

Alexander, NY

#10 Monday Jan 30
Haaaa glad I moved away wrote:
Probably. That group thinks they shit don't stink. Can't change the fact that half that family doesn't know whose kid belongs to who and he has a kid he don't take care of either. They love to talk about the rest of the town they live in but they forget who they are in real life. One of them had my daughter in t ball a few years ago and they are some real winners there. Glad I got my family out of that shitty fake town years ago.
I believe he was also set up. His gf dumped him then turned on him said she had stolen property at her house? Doesn't that make her an accomplice? Also, if you did know Marc, you'd know hebin fact Does have custody of his youngest son and does in fact take care of him while the mother runs around with different men. I'd be careful who you slander before you know the facts.

Clarence Carter

Fredonia, NY

#11 Monday
Ridiculous wrote:
I believe he was also set up. His gf dumped him then turned on him said she had stolen property at her house? Doesn't that make her an accomplice? Also, if you did know Marc, you'd know hebin fact Does have custody of his youngest son and does in fact take care of him while the mother runs around with different men. I'd be careful who you slander before you know the facts.
If he was set up he was set up by his own actions.

big buck

Buffalo, NY

#12 Tuesday
Ridiculous wrote:
I believe he was also set up. His gf dumped him then turned on him said she had stolen property at her house? Doesn't that make her an accomplice? Also, if you did know Marc, you'd know hebin fact Does have custody of his youngest son and does in fact take care of him while the mother runs around with different men. I'd be careful who you slander before you know the facts.
please explain how the tools got from the village where he was employed into her barn??????

victim

Frederick, MD

#13 2 hrs ago
bubba wrote:
I heard another Haskins got caught stealing gas a long time ago, is that true
Uncle stole gas from the village pumps claiming to be filling fire equip. with diesel, but was actually putting regular gas in his personal vehicle. He was fired from the Village -- no set up there. Then Uncle got a job with a drilling outfit and continued his light-fingered ways. Oh, and, some people who had house fires may have thought they lost things in the fire...yet Uncle (while a member of the Fire Dept.) had some amazing property stashed in his barn. I was there...
