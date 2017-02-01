Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
Mark Haskin, the whistleblower in the case of raw sewage being dumped into Chautauqua Creek in 2014, has been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. Over the course of two years, a number of items have gone missing from the Department of Public Works inventory, such as chainsaws, an air compressor, power tools and other equipment.
#1 Tuesday Jan 24
may be a set up I think they set him up like dave ward and sam arcatapain
#2 Tuesday Jan 24
Sure they did
#3 Tuesday Jan 24
Ask anyone n jail, they are all setup and innocent
#4 Tuesday Jan 24
LOL awful funny how you who have zero knowledge of the situation can make your idiotic statements.
#5 Tuesday Jan 24
oops commented on wrong post.
#6 Tuesday Jan 24
Yes he was absolutely setup by himself. Don't steal others property don't get arrested. Pesky facts are getting in the way of your argument.
#7 Wednesday Jan 25
Neither Ward nor Arcadipane were set up. Ward was in possession of stolen tires and Arcadipane was caught with stolen parking meter money. Do the right thing and you won't set yourself up.
#8 Friday Jan 27
I heard another Haskins got caught stealing gas a long time ago, is that true
#9 Sunday Jan 29
Probably. That group thinks they shit don't stink. Can't change the fact that half that family doesn't know whose kid belongs to who and he has a kid he don't take care of either. They love to talk about the rest of the town they live in but they forget who they are in real life. One of them had my daughter in t ball a few years ago and they are some real winners there. Glad I got my family out of that shitty fake town years ago.
#10 Monday Jan 30
I believe he was also set up. His gf dumped him then turned on him said she had stolen property at her house? Doesn't that make her an accomplice? Also, if you did know Marc, you'd know hebin fact Does have custody of his youngest son and does in fact take care of him while the mother runs around with different men. I'd be careful who you slander before you know the facts.
#11 Monday
If he was set up he was set up by his own actions.
#12 Tuesday
please explain how the tools got from the village where he was employed into her barn??????
#13 2 hrs ago
Uncle stole gas from the village pumps claiming to be filling fire equip. with diesel, but was actually putting regular gas in his personal vehicle. He was fired from the Village -- no set up there. Then Uncle got a job with a drilling outfit and continued his light-fingered ways. Oh, and, some people who had house fires may have thought they lost things in the fire...yet Uncle (while a member of the Fire Dept.) had some amazing property stashed in his barn. I was there...
