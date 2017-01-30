Westfield receives funding for water ...

Westfield receives funding for water project

During the board's January meeting, a formal letter was received by the town of Westfield informing them of a monetary award for the Shorehaven project. Martha Bills, town supervisor, read the letter from the USDA Rural Development agency.

