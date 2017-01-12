Value and quality of JCC education topic of Westfield-Mayville Rotary Club program

At the Jan. 3 meeting of the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville, which was held in Westfield at The Parkview, members were offered an informative presentation by Kirk Young, Ph.D., JCC Vice President, Enrollment Management and Institutional Advance-ment, about the advantages of a Jamestown Community College education. Young is also the Executive Director of the JCC Foundation, and he is a newer member of the Jamestown Rotary Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.