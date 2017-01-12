Value and quality of JCC education topic of Westfield-Mayville Rotary Club program
At the Jan. 3 meeting of the Rotary Club of Westfield-Mayville, which was held in Westfield at The Parkview, members were offered an informative presentation by Kirk Young, Ph.D., JCC Vice President, Enrollment Management and Institutional Advance-ment, about the advantages of a Jamestown Community College education. Young is also the Executive Director of the JCC Foundation, and he is a newer member of the Jamestown Rotary Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Westfield sexual preditors (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Yikes
|4
|Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10)
|Jan 9
|zac
|46
|the theater building (Nov '13)
|Jan 9
|AnyaOnslaught
|8
|Westfield YWCA problems persist
|Jan 9
|DON
|4
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|Jan 8
|Toby
|6
|Kiwanian of the Year
|Jan 3
|american
|1
|Committee approves labor contracts with deputie...
|Dec 19
|Bob
|17
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC