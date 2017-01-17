Ripley, Westfield land water grants

Rep. Tom Reed has announced two major grants for water infrastructure systems Chautauqua County - one for Ripley and the other for Westfield. "We care about helping our local communities improve their water systems because it bolsters the regional economy, lightens the burden for local taxpayers and protects our environment," "These grants will have a major positive impact in not only the communities, but the entire Great Lakes watershed.

