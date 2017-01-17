Ripley, Westfield land water grants

Ripley, Westfield land water grants

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Observer

Rep. Tom Reed has announced two major grants for water infrastructure systems Chautauqua County - one for Ripley and the other for Westfield. "We care about helping our local communities improve their water systems because it bolsters the regional economy, lightens the burden for local taxpayers and protects our environment," "These grants will have a major positive impact in not only the communities, but the entire Great Lakes watershed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Northwest Wave girls soccer (Mar '16) Tue soccer45615420 3
News Manufacturing right here in our backyard Tue Wayne 8
Destinie hannold Mon Old-but-gold69 6
Westfield sexual preditors (Oct '15) Mon Seen it 5
Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10) Jan 9 zac 46
the theater building (Nov '13) Jan 9 AnyaOnslaught 8
News Westfield YWCA problems persist Jan 9 DON 4
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC