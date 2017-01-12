New scholarship established at NCCF h...

New scholarship established at NCCF honors late area couple for their efforts

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Observer

The Northern Chaut-auqua Community Found-ation is happy to announce the establishment of the Terence J. Centner Agricultural and Environmental 4-H Scholarship. Terence J. Centner established this fund to honor his parents, Harry E. and Mary Ellen Centner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Destinie hannold 15 min Old-but-gold69 6
Westfield sexual preditors (Oct '15) 16 min Seen it 5
News Manufacturing right here in our backyard 17 hr Reaper 7
Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10) Jan 9 zac 46
the theater building (Nov '13) Jan 9 AnyaOnslaught 8
News Westfield YWCA problems persist Jan 9 DON 4
News Kiwanian of the Year Jan 3 american 1
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,341 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC