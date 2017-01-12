New scholarship established at NCCF honors late area couple for their efforts
The Northern Chaut-auqua Community Found-ation is happy to announce the establishment of the Terence J. Centner Agricultural and Environmental 4-H Scholarship. Terence J. Centner established this fund to honor his parents, Harry E. and Mary Ellen Centner.
