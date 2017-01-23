Kiwanian of the Year

Kiwanian of the Year

There are 1 comment on the Observer story from Tuesday Jan 3, titled Kiwanian of the Year. In it, Observer reports that:

Submitted Photo Patricia Testrake holding her certificate proclaiming her Kiwanian of the Year for the administrative year 2015-2016. Patricia Testrake has been a president and board member and is currently serving as treasurer of the club.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
american

United States

#1 Tuesday Jan 3
Just curious, a list of local donations this group has given in the last few years. Not much I bet!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
did a village employee get arrested? 12 hr Kjc 5
the theater building (Nov '13) 15 hr Tukkee 9
New Dollar General store opening? 18 hr AnnaMae 1
the book is out (Apr '16) Jan 20 Ripley 22
Northwest Wave girls soccer (Mar '16) Jan 17 soccer45615420 3
News Manufacturing right here in our backyard Jan 17 Wayne 8
Destinie hannold Jan 16 Old-but-gold69 6
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC