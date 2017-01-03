Chautauqua Concert Band all set to perform at King Concert Hall
The Chautauqua Concert Band will be performing its 23rd annual concert at King Concert Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature Music Made In America including Midnight On Main Street, Into The Light, Black Granite, The Incredibles and The Genius Of Paul Simon under the baton of the band's founder, John Cross. Leroy Anderson's Clarinet Candy will highlight the clarinet section.
