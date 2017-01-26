Arrest made in 2016 fires
On Oct. 16, the Hartfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 6375 Centralia-Hartfield Road. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was then called and a subsequent investigation started through the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Tunison
|6 hr
|Disgusts a red he...
|5
|did a village employee get arrested?
|14 hr
|big bick
|10
|Westfield worker's thefts lead to charges
|Wed
|Iwasthere
|7
|Robert mangus Sr.
|Tue
|Just Sayin
|2
|Destinie hannold
|Jan 24
|Ugh
|7
|the theater building (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Tukkee
|9
|New Dollar General store opening?
|Jan 23
|AnnaMae
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC