Westfield looking to engage in Comple...

Westfield looking to engage in Complete Streets initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Observer

The village of Westfield board is looking to beautify the village and town streets by potentially partnering with the Chautauqua County Health Department and the Chautauqua County Health Network to engage in a Complete Streets initiative. Lisa Schmidtfrerick-Miller from the Chautauqua County Health Department and Shelly Wells, RN, Community Project Coordinator for the Chautauqua County Health Network, described how According to Schmidtfrerick-Miller, a complete streets initiative helps makes streets comfortable, safe and convenient for all users to travel via automobile, foot, bicycle or transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Westfield YWCA problems persist 18 min american 1
Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10) 22 hr Zac 42
News Kiwanian of the Year Jan 3 american 1
News Manufacturing right here in our backyard Jan 1 Tyrone 3
News Committee approves labor contracts with deputie... Dec 19 Bob 17
What a waste Dec 17 Slobs 2
are you aware of the goverment spraying in the ... Dec 14 TeeCah 2
See all Westfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at January 08 at 12:39PM EST

Westfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Westfield, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC