Sergeant Kevin W. White Memorial Bridge Dedication

Monday Dec 19

TWC NEWS VIDEO: WESTFIELD, NY -- A Chautauqua County man who died serving his country overseas was honored Monday afternoon in his hometown of Westfield. The bridge on Route 20 between South Portage Street and Oak Street will now be know as the Sergeant Kevin W. White Memorial Bridge.

