Making music
Submitted Photo Fredonia pastor Fr. Joseph Walter and world-renowned organist Cherry Rhodes take a bow together after Rhodes premiered Walter's composition at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. You can hear the performance tonight around 10:30 p.m. on WNED and WNJA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crazy lady in Brocton
|2 hr
|Mrs Wozniak
|3
|Manufacturing right here in our backyard
|Sun
|Tyrone
|3
|Large fight in Westfield (Jan '10)
|Sat
|Dirty Old Man
|41
|Committee approves labor contracts with deputie...
|Dec 19
|Bob
|17
|What a waste
|Dec 17
|Slobs
|2
|are you aware of the goverment spraying in the ...
|Dec 14
|TeeCah
|2
|Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity
|Dec 13
|49erss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC