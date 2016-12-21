Highway Superintendents Collect 700 Toys For Salvation Army
Officers of the Highway Superintendents Association and the Salvation Army are pictured in front of the toys donated to this year's Toys for Kids benefit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crazy lady in Brocton
|15 hr
|Lynda
|1
|Committee approves labor contracts with deputie...
|Dec 19
|Bob
|17
|What a waste
|Dec 17
|Slobs
|2
|are you aware of the goverment spraying in the ...
|Dec 14
|TeeCah
|2
|Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity
|Dec 13
|49erss
|1
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Buff native
|27
|uummm country fair worker needs new teeth ASAP..
|Dec 7
|Nastidon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC