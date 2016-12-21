Christmas Eve in a Barn service held in Ripley
OBSERVERa SP{hoto by Cynthia Littleton Mary and Joseph in the manger while King Herod looks on. From St. Peter's Episcopal Church's Christmas Eve in a Barn service in at the Double D.A.B ranch in Ripley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crazy lady in Brocton
|Fri
|Lynda
|1
|Committee approves labor contracts with deputie...
|Dec 19
|Bob
|17
|What a waste
|Dec 17
|Slobs
|2
|are you aware of the goverment spraying in the ...
|Dec 14
|TeeCah
|2
|Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity
|Dec 13
|49erss
|1
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Buff native
|27
|uummm country fair worker needs new teeth ASAP..
|Dec 7
|Nastidon
|11
Find what you want!
Search Westfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC