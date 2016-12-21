Christmas carols resound throughout t...

Christmas carols resound throughout the dining site

OBSERVER Photo by Tonja Dodd The Happy Grams sing Christmas carols for the annual senior Christmas party at the Westfield YWCA. Participants from Chautauqua Adult Day care make up this singing group and are accompanied by volunteer pianist Carol Cooper and led by social worker Andrea Polowy.

