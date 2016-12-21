Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For...

Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York story from Thursday Nov 24, titled Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity. In it, The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York reports that:

For the first time, the Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation will be working with Habitat For Humanity to rehabilitate a house.

49erss

Brocton, NY

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
its nice there working with somebody they don't anwser the phone don't return calls the whole thing is a rip off sell the shit at a tax sale and get it over and let them tear down the shit buildings
