It's that time of the year
The weather outside was frightful last weekend, but inside the McClurg Mansion the fire was delightful, as were the Christmas decorations and the elegant holiday tea that was open to the public. The event, part of Westfield's Christmas in the Village, was orchestrated by the Chautauqua County Historical Society as a fundraiser for the organization.
Westfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crazy lady in Brocton
|15 hr
|Lynda
|1
|Committee approves labor contracts with deputie...
|Dec 19
|Bob
|17
|What a waste
|Dec 17
|Slobs
|2
|are you aware of the goverment spraying in the ...
|Dec 14
|TeeCah
|2
|Land Bank To Partner With Habitat For Humanity
|Dec 13
|49erss
|1
|Review: Papa's Restaurant (Aug '12)
|Dec 11
|Buff native
|27
|uummm country fair worker needs new teeth ASAP..
|Dec 7
|Nastidon
|11
