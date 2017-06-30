College News

College News

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

Baldwin Wallace University CommencementThe following local college students graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio in May: David Brubaker of Powell, a graduate of Olentangy Liberty High School, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It was an M-16 26 min Mojo Risen 9
I Think Trump Means Well 30 min Alternative Facts... 17
Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G... 1 hr Duke for Mayor 70
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 1 hr Mikas Chin 438
They Don't Care About Us 1 hr Brice N Livingston 3
90 days to the first frost! 4 hr They cannot kill ... 17
Madness In The White Haus, Donald Trump 5 hr Admit It 1
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC