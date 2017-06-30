Senator works to convince colleagues that Franklin County schools doing fine
Most Franklin County districts fare worse under the Senate school-funding plan, compared to what the House passed in April as part of the two-year state budget. But Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, sent a direct message to the three senators representing most of Franklin County: Things aren't so bad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video Games 🎮🕹
|1 hr
|faux
|3
|older women needing spanked?
|5 hr
|Blind Fold
|55
|Arkansas Places 10 Commandments On Statehouse G...
|7 hr
|d pants
|72
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|7 hr
|Male
|440
|a Elfa actor Faizon Love gets suspended sentenc...
|8 hr
|Brice N Livingston
|1
|I Think Trump Means Well
|9 hr
|hog
|18
|It was an M-16
|9 hr
|Mojo Risen
|9
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC