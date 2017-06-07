Police arrest woman who believed crac...

Police arrest woman who believed crack cocaine was actually a spider egg

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - A woman has been charged in Franklin County court after she checked herself into the hospital and said she thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg. "After smoking the cocaine, Mitchell said that she felt like little spiders were inside her," the investigating officer writes in his report.

