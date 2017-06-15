Ohio remains No. 1 in nation for Tree City USA communities
For the 36th consecutive year, Ohio was recognized as the nation's leader in Tree City USA communities with 243 participating cities, villages and townships, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources . "We are proud to have so many Ohio communities that recognize the value trees provide to their neighborhoods and residents," said Robert Boyles, Ohio's state forester.
