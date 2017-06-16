Football: 3-star class of 2018 prospect Master Teague commits to Ohio State
Three-star 2018 running back prospect Master Teague committed to Ohio State Sunday afternoon, becoming the 13th player in his class to announce his intention to play for the Buckeyes. Teague becomes the lowest-rated player and the only three-star member of OSU's 2018 recruiting class.
