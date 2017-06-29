County sewer upgrades total $2.1M
Work on $2.1 million worth of sewer projects will move forward after receiving the go-ahead from the Delaware County Commissioners.Tiffany Maag, Sanitary Engineering and Development deputy director, said the five proposed sanitary sewer projects will increase the system's capacity to accommodate future growth."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|90 days to the first frost!
|25 min
|the show snoveler
|1
|#Whatstrending We have discovered who Rihanna B...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Dems in disarray- Well, yeah!
|2 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|426
|Big Red Truck Smokes MingoMan Triathlon Cyclists
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Hey Reality Speaks...
|3 hr
|ged a brian u moran
|16
|Can the president read?
|4 hr
|Nope
|11
|What a waste?
|4 hr
|What a waste
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC