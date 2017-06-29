Burglaries and home invasion robbery ...

Burglaries and home invasion robbery bring 26-year-sentence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A man who participated in a home-invasion robbery in the University District just a week after being released on bond in a series of burglaries was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison. Victor N. Milton, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, 11 counts of burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of being a felon with a gun and one gun specification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
90 days to the first frost! 25 min the show snoveler 1
News #Whatstrending We have discovered who Rihanna B... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Dems in disarray- Well, yeah! 2 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 426
Big Red Truck Smokes MingoMan Triathlon Cyclists 3 hr They cannot kill ... 4
Hey Reality Speaks... 3 hr ged a brian u moran 16
Can the president read? 4 hr Nope 11
What a waste? 4 hr What a waste 2
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC