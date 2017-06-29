Burglaries and home invasion robbery bring 26-year-sentence
A man who participated in a home-invasion robbery in the University District just a week after being released on bond in a series of burglaries was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison. Victor N. Milton, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, 11 counts of burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of being a felon with a gun and one gun specification.
