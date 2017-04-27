Simple solutions for assessing unconv...

Simple solutions for assessing unconventional gas sites focus of paper in Groundwater

A recently published scientific paper offers simple analytic solutions for providing preliminary assessments and insights of unconventional gas sites that are not site-specific. While there are sophisticated numerical modeling studies offering possible predictions of impacts to groundwater resources, these tend to be site-specific and expensive, and thus end up getting utilized sparingly.

