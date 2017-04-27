Simple solutions for assessing unconventional gas sites focus of paper in Groundwater
A recently published scientific paper offers simple analytic solutions for providing preliminary assessments and insights of unconventional gas sites that are not site-specific. While there are sophisticated numerical modeling studies offering possible predictions of impacts to groundwater resources, these tend to be site-specific and expensive, and thus end up getting utilized sparingly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Water Well Journal.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Now we know who is paying for the wall.
|14 min
|They cannot kill ...
|19
|Would You Like to See Donald Trump Sent to Nort...
|18 min
|Hail Hydra
|16
|Hate group allies firmly p
|29 min
|Hail Hydra
|10
|Revenue fell at Columbus' Hollywood casino in May (Jun '13)
|58 min
|just
|17
|Democracy is stronger than Bannon thought... ...
|1 hr
|Hail Hydra
|2
|Child-support orders don't always follow child ... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Been there
|12
|Otterbein University programs attract and suppo...
|Apr 23
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC