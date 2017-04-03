Restaurants | Crowds flock to Duck Do...

Restaurants | Crowds flock to Duck Donuts in Westerville Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

At 1:30 p.m. on a recent Thursday, there were 20 people waiting for their orders at Duck Donuts in Westerville. On weekend mornings the line can reach 100 or more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group files new plan to elect Columbus council ... 2 min 404 not found 2
Susan Rice Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal 8 min Festus 87
Badger burying a Cow 😳 28 min The Great Alphonso 2
Be careful what you say about the apps on your ... 37 min stupid phones are... 1
Obama Regulation is Economic Strangulation, Help! 58 min Festus 3
KKK leaving fliers in many states including Ohi... 59 min Festus 12
Ramble On 1 hr Festus 21
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC