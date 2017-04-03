Restaurants | Crowds flock to Duck Donuts in Westerville Updated at
At 1:30 p.m. on a recent Thursday, there were 20 people waiting for their orders at Duck Donuts in Westerville. On weekend mornings the line can reach 100 or more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group files new plan to elect Columbus council ...
|2 min
|404 not found
|2
|Susan Rice Unmasking: A Watergate-style Scandal
|8 min
|Festus
|87
|Badger burying a Cow 😳
|28 min
|The Great Alphonso
|2
|Be careful what you say about the apps on your ...
|37 min
|stupid phones are...
|1
|Obama Regulation is Economic Strangulation, Help!
|58 min
|Festus
|3
|KKK leaving fliers in many states including Ohi...
|59 min
|Festus
|12
|Ramble On
|1 hr
|Festus
|21
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC