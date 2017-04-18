Otterbein University programs attract and support low-income students
Otterbein University has found a simple formula for more success with first-generation college students: Offer more financial aid, and they'll come; give them extra support, and they'll stay. In recent decades, the Westerville school drew only a handful of students each year from Columbus City Schools.
