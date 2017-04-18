Otterbein University programs attract...

Otterbein University programs attract and support low-income students

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Otterbein University has found a simple formula for more success with first-generation college students: Offer more financial aid, and they'll come; give them extra support, and they'll stay. In recent decades, the Westerville school drew only a handful of students each year from Columbus City Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
d pants gets 420 thread locked 3 min Che 7
Russia infiltrates Trump advisors in campaign ... 24 min Show of facts 2
Want to know how govt spends tax dollars? 29 min Pathetic politicians 7
Ivanka trademarked??? 1 hr Trooff 27
Does Russia Own Us Yet? Maybe? 4 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 14
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... 5 hr cmon 10
Poll Biggest liar on Topix--which of the wealthy her... (Oct '12) 5 hr Maverick 808 414
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,473,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC