Ohio Police Kill Man With BB Gun Outside Emergency Room
Ohio police say an officer shot and killed a man who pulled a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance to go into an emergency room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny Donnie's last bad move
|5 min
|Rob
|10
|Red Line
|12 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Badger burying a Cow 😳
|16 min
|Rob
|6
|Average Joe Making Less, Obama a BS Book Multim...
|26 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|16
|Fusion Power Plant Being Built in France, Under...
|30 min
|They cannot kill ...
|9
|The Average American Today and Eve of WWI
|37 min
|They cannot kill ...
|6
|Music for Bubba's Rambling Posts (Jan '15)
|37 min
|Jiffy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC