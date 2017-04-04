Columbus author Robin Yocum returns with 'A Welcome Murder'
At least that was the path on the page for author Robin Yocum, a resident of Westerville, Ohio, and former crime and investigative reporter for the Columbus Dispatch. The title of his 2016 novel refers, in part, to Brilliant, Ohio, while the newly published "Murder" is about fallout from the fictional 1989 Steubenville shooting of a drug dealer, thug and snitch who is mourned by no one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Republicans believe Senate Majority Picks Ju...
|1 hr
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|2
|Trump order has Ohioa s undocumented immigrants...
|1 hr
|Guest
|40
|Republican Nuclear Option vote for Gorsuch a Scam
|2 hr
|Guest
|9
|Susan Rice unmasking names – Obama MUST have known
|2 hr
|Guest
|10
|Rachel Maddow connected Dots between Trump and ...
|2 hr
|Guest
|41
|Columbus plans to grow emergency reserves to $8...
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Ramble On
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|10
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC