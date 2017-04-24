Barns Part of Ohio's History
The state of Ohio has several symbols that are designated to represent the pride of the Buckeye State, such as the white tailed deer as the state animal, the large white trillium as the state wildflower and the trilobite as the state fossil. The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill this month designating the barn as the official state historical architectural structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Compared to Last Five Presidents 😝
|10 min
|BizzyBee
|21
|Trump votes broadband rate hikes for school and...
|15 min
|BizzyBee
|4
|Ethics violation, promoting Mar A Lago, on Stat...
|1 hr
|Trooff
|10
|bye bye oreilly
|1 hr
|Trooff
|22
|Are Jobs More Important Than Our Environment?
|1 hr
|Numbers
|8
|Trump approved Chemicals known to harm American...
|6 hr
|just saying
|23
|April is Child Protection Month but Trump Hosts...
|10 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC