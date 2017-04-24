Barns Part of Ohio's History

Barns Part of Ohio's History

The state of Ohio has several symbols that are designated to represent the pride of the Buckeye State, such as the white tailed deer as the state animal, the large white trillium as the state wildflower and the trilobite as the state fossil. The Ohio House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill this month designating the barn as the official state historical architectural structure.

