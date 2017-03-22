USTA seeks entries for 2017 International Media Awards
The U.S. Trotting Association is looking for entries for the 2017 International Media Awards, held in part with the World Trotting Conference hosted by Standardbred Canada in August. In categories with more than one U.S. submission, the entries will be posted for an online vote to be conducted between April 3 and April 24. One U.S. based entry will be submitted per category to Standardbred Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|“Deep State” Intelligence Whistle-Blower Notifi...
|15 min
|jonjedi
|14
|The Moral Of The Story
|19 min
|jonjedi
|1
|I love Shopping KMart, Sears, Meijer.Where Do y...
|24 min
|jonjedi
|11
|Trump/ Spicer try to wiggle out of accusation o...
|25 min
|jonjedi
|161
|Trump 7th Consecutive Weekend at Trump-branded ...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|125
|Donald Trump Administration
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|635
|Breaking news.......
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|61
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC