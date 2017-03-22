USTA seeks entries for 2017 Internati...

USTA seeks entries for 2017 International Media Awards

The U.S. Trotting Association is looking for entries for the 2017 International Media Awards, held in part with the World Trotting Conference hosted by Standardbred Canada in August. In categories with more than one U.S. submission, the entries will be posted for an online vote to be conducted between April 3 and April 24. One U.S. based entry will be submitted per category to Standardbred Canada.

