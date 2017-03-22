Representative Tom Reed receives NGWA Industry Champion Award for support of renewable energy

Representative Tom Reed , pictured at right, received the National Ground Water Association's first-ever Industry Champion Award from NGWA CEO Kevin McCray, CAE, at a presentation in Washington, D.C., on March 21. The NGWA Industry Champion Award was created to honor leaders helping groundwater professionals. It complements the Groundwater Protector Award, which recognizes people in government, industry, and the private sector for their public service efforts in conjunction with groundwater conservation and protection.

