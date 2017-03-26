March 26, 2017: London terror

March 26, 2017: London terror

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Jerusalem Post

London terror With regard to "Terrorism hits London: Three dead, 20 wounded" , what is the difference between a terror attack in London and one in Israel? The attack in London is international news; the one in Israel is not. The West protests terror attacks in the West but is silent when Israel is attacked.

