Day of Arts brings works by disabled artists to general community

The paintings, photographs and mixed-media works on display at the Westerville Community Center on Saturday could have been part of any eclectic gallery show. They ranged from realistic photos to fanciful expressions of objects and emotions in paint, wood and fabric.

