CSO's Free Happy Hour Concert Series to Feature 14-Year-Old Granville Pianist
The CSO's Happy Hour concerts offer free, informal, after-work concerts performed preceded by complimentary appetizers, a DJ in the theatre lobby, and a cash bar. Led by CSO Associate Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson, Dance Rhythms will feature Granville-based, 14-year-old guest pianist Gavin George who will explore the music of another young talent, Felix Mendelssohn, who wrote the G Minor Piano Concerto at barely 20 years of age.
