Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in area

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

The Westerville Division of Police is forwarding an alert from the United States Secret Service regarding fraudulent and counterfeit old-style $100 bills believed to be in circulation in Central Ohio.The warning specifically identifies characteristics between old-style bills prior to 1990 and new bills with more advanced security features.

