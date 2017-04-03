Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in area
The Westerville Division of Police is forwarding an alert from the United States Secret Service regarding fraudulent and counterfeit old-style $100 bills believed to be in circulation in Central Ohio.The warning specifically identifies characteristics between old-style bills prior to 1990 and new bills with more advanced security features.
