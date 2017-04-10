Benchmark Bank sold to United Bancshares

Benchmark Bank sold to United Bancshares

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Benchmark is based in Gahanna and also has an office in Westerville. The buyer is parent of Union Bank and is based in the northwestern Ohio town of Columbus GroveDelaware County Bank is being sold in a deal that closes next month.

