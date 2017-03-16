Assisted living operator planning $21M Westerville complex, and scouting for more sites
A Pittsburgh-area senior living developer is expanding into Central Ohio - " returning after a decade, actually - " with a $21 million, 100-unit complex in Westerville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westerville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Administration
|3 min
|Duke for Mayor
|512
|Obama Tapping Trump TelePhones During the 2016 ...
|6 min
|Duke for Mayor
|620
|White House RapesPrograms Designed to Help Work...
|19 min
|TrumpaLicious
|1
|Ohio could join in call for changing U.S. Const...
|29 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|26
|karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Trey
|37
|Cost of Columbus recycling would soar if counci...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|45
|Central Ohio Catholics can ask for permission t...
|1 hr
|Big Johnson
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westerville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC