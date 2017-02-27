White Castle Expecting 25,000 People ...

White Castle Expecting 25,000 People on Valentine's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: QSR Magazine

They come in stretch limos. Evening gowns. Tuxedos. There's even a man in Westerville, Ohio, who takes out a cello and starts playing classical music in the corner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QSR Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westerville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Biggest Liar? 9 min North Mountain 316
let's grab a double cheeseburger at BK 36 min They cannot kill ... 25
Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O... 40 min UTrashy 46
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 58 min Reality Speaks 398
News Columbus needs Somali cops, better assimilation... Jan '17 Oliver Cantterberry 10
OrthoNeuro Sep '16 Foxxy Lady 2 1
paul kardules pak masonry does not pay workers Sep '16 keith 1
See all Westerville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westerville Forum Now

Westerville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westerville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Westerville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC